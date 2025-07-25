‘Gyansabha’ educational conclave to begin today

KOCHI: Addressing the growing concern over the migration of students abroad for higher education, Atul Kothari, the national general secretary of Shiksha Samskriti Utthan Nyas, an educational affiliate of RSS, said on Thursday that this is not just an issue faced by Kerala, but a national concern.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the three-day National Chintan Baithak, scheduled to be held from July 25 to 27 at Adi Sankara Nilayam near Piravom under the guidance of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Kothari stated that the real solution lies in enhancing the quality of education within the country. It will be one of the core themes discussed at the upcoming ‘Gyansabha’.

“While around 49,000 foreign students have come to India for higher education, nearly 3-4 lakh students have gone abroad from Kerala alone. These issues have been addressed in the National Education Policy (NEP), but we are yet to see its full results,” said Atul Kothari. The key topics of discussion at the event will include how well-established institutions can support and uplift others, and collective efforts to raise academic standards across the country, he said.

Briefing details about the event, he said that the conclave will witness the participation of eminent educationists such as AICTE Chairman Professor T G Sitharam, Professor Ganti S Murthy, National Coordinator of the Bharatiya Jñāna Parampara under the Ministry of Education, and Dr Pankaj Mittal. Vice-chancellors from around 200 universities, directors of central educational institutions, education ministers and secretaries from states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Puducherry, along with renowned academic thinkers and heads of prominent spiritual and educational institutions, are also expected to attend.