Kerala man held for attempt to molest minor

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police arrested a 55-year-old man on Thursday under charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for attempting to molest a minor girl who was walking home alone.

The accused is Rajan, a resident of Kuruppampady. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the girl was returning home after visiting a nearby shop. Hearing her cries for help, local residents rushed to the scene and they handed Rajan over to the police. He was later remanded after being produced before the court.