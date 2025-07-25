LSG polls: Twenty20 eyes expansion, to contest in 50 panchayats

KOCHI: Twenty20 is planning to contest in at least 50 panchayats, municipalities and the Kochi corporation in Ernakulam in the upcoming local body election as it looks to strengthen its presence. The party, which currently rules in four panchayats and has two members in the Ernakulam district panchayat, believes its welfare initiatives and development-oriented approach would help win more seats in the election.

“We will be contesting a minimum of 50 panchayats in full panel, as well as in municipalities and the Kochi corporation. Wherever we are competing, we will be contesting in all divisions. The people of Kerala are also looking for an alternative. We have become a strong party and can make a considerable impact in the local body election,” Twenty20 coordinator and Kitex Garments MD Sabu Jacob told TNIE.

The party, formed in 2015, contested the election at Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015 and won 17 out of 19 seats. In the 2020 local body elections, it expanded its presence to three more panchayats in Ernakulam: Aikaranad where it won all 14 seats, Kunnathunad where it secured 11 of 18 seats, and Mazhuvannoor where it bagged 14 seats out of 19.

The party has two representatives in Ernakulam district panchayat: Umamaheswary K R from Kolenchery division and Nasar P M from Vengola division.

“In the 2021 assembly election that was held four months after the local body polls, our candidate Sujith P Surendran secured 42,701 votes. Now, we have a presence across the state and have party committees in all 14 districts,” he said.