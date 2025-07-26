Former Union Minister P C Thomas’s WhatsApp hacked, cyber police investigate

KOCHI: Police have registered a case after the WhatsApp account of former Union Minister and Kerala Congress (Thomas) working president P C Thomas was allegedly hacked by cyber fraudsters.

The Kochi Cyber Police have launched a probe based on a complaint filed by Thomas recently. The incident reportedly took place on June 14 between 4pm and 11pm.

“Someone managed to access my WhatsApp account and sent messages to people in my contact list. The message claimed that I needed Rs 40,000 urgently for an emergency. I became aware of it only later,”

Thomas said. According to him, nearly 50 people in his contact list received the message. “Some immediately contacted me to verify. Others called the number provided in the message.

The person who answered asked them to transfer money to bank accounts located in other states. That raised suspicion, and fortunately, no one ended up sending any money,” he said.