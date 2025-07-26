Row erupts over unloading of panels; CITU leaders step in

KOCHI: A dispute broke out between the proprietors of an interior designing firm and headload workers over the unloading of toughened glass panels at a construction site in Maradu on Friday.

The standoff involved Idea House Interiors, which is handling the interior works of a commercial building, and CITU-affiliated headload workers.

According to Anto Rafi, a partner of Idea House Interiors, the company is racing to complete the project before the July 31 deadline. The issue began on Tuesday when a truck carrying toughened glass arrived at the site. Anto and his partner Louis Isaac insisted that the glass must be unloaded using proper safety equipment and only by skilled workers.