Thiruvananthapuram startup Netrasemi raises Rs 107 crore from Zoho Corp, Unicorn India Ventures

KOCHI: Kerala-based semiconductor startup Netrasemi has raised Rs 107 crore in the Series A round from Zoho Corporations Ltd & Unicorn India Ventures. This is the single largest funding raised by the startup compared to the earlier rounds. In the earlier rounds, the company had raised a total of Rs 125 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, Jyothis Indirabhai, co-founder and CEO of Netrasemi, said, “The funds raised will be used for accelerating research and development initiatives, expand manufacturing capabilities, enhance marketing efforts to capture larger domestic and global market share, bring four system-on-chip variants with advanced AI and video analytics features into production and address compute platform requirements of original equipment manufactures (OEMs) for surveillance, industrial robotics, and smart infrastructure products.”

According to him, the startup has successfully completed the development of two System on a Chip (SoC) products. “The company is focused on developing SoCs that enable optimal computing for smart IoT products, particularly for addressing complex workloads like video processing. These chips can be used in devices, making them capable of performing advanced AI-based analytics directly, eliminating the need to send data to servers or the cloud.”

This capability is powered by Netrasemi's energy-efficient deep-neural AI acceleration core (NPU) and comprehensive portfolio of in-house silicon intellectual properties. In the last 12 months, the company has completed development of two Edge-AI chips with advanced video capabilities, initiated development of CCTV AI camera chip for Indian market, established partner agreements for evaluation boards and platform development, signed multiple MOUs with global partners for sample release and product R&D and secured interest and requirements from multiple OEMs for platform development using Netrasemi SoCs.