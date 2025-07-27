Three flights diverted as heavy rain lashes Kochi; low-lying areas flooded

KOCHI: At least three flights were diverted from Kochi airport after torrential rain lashed the district on Saturday even as low-lying areas got inundated, damaging houses and throwing normal lives out of gear.

An Akasha Air flight from Mumbai (11.15 am), an Alliance flight from Agatti (11.45 am) and a Mumbai-Kochi Indigo flight that reached Kochi at 12.50 pm were diverted as heavy rains resulted in low visibility and made the landing a difficult process.

“As the weather conditions improved, all three flights returned and landed safely in Kochi,” a CIAL spokesperson said.

A red alert was sounded in the district as the collector issued an advisory in the evening. “Since the IMD has issued a warning, the night travel along hilly regions of the district has been prohibited due to chances of landslides and tree-falling incidents. Also, the residents living near water bodies should exercise caution as the water level in rivers, including the Periyar, are rising alarmingly,” the advisory read.

The eastern parts of the district received excessive rainfall as areas like Pooyamkutty and Manikandan Chappath are facing a flood-like situation.

Several key stretches, including MG Road, got inundated. A long queue of vehicles could be seen at junctions like Edappally and Vyttila. The Ernakulam KSRTC bus station and the main entrance to the South railway station were flooded in the downpour.

With the seas turning rough, coastal areas like Chellanam, and Edavanakad too started bearing the brunt. Seawater entered several houses in areas like Aniyal Beach.