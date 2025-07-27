VACB books seven forest officers, three contractors for graft in 2017 Malayatoor electric fencing project

KOCHI: Amid frequent wild elephant attacks and consequent loss of human lives in the district, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against seven forest officers and three contractors over alleged corruption in the electric fencing project implemented in the Malayatoor Forest Division in 2017. The case was registered based on a Kothamangalam resident Antony Varkey’s complaint.

A VACB probe revealed that the fencing was not installed according to the proposed specifications.

“As per the guidelines, wires categorised as 15KV double-insulated GR wires—designed to safely carry high voltage and reduce the risk of electrical faults—were to be used to power the electric fencing. However, only single-insulated wires were used, and these became defunct over time. The number of electricity energisers, which are devices that supply power to the fencing, and earth devices, which are components that safely discharge electrical currents, was lower than what was specified,” said a VACB official. It is estimated that the government incurred a loss of C3.37 lakh due to the alleged corruption.

VACB had conducted a preliminary probe a few months ago after the initial complaint. Based on its findings, a decision was made to register a formal case and launch a detailed investigation. “Our team has started the probe. We are examining contract documents and quality of work done. Statements of the accused will be recorded soon,” the official added.