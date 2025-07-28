Three arrested for theft in two separate incidents

KOCHI: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for stealing household items worth approximately Rs 24,000 from a house at Thrikkakara in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused Viji, a native of Anna Nagar, Chennai, and Suresh, a resident of Thovalavattom, Kanyakumari, were nabbed within hours by a special squad with the Ernakulam Town North police.

Police said the duo broke into a house located opposite the Neelankattu residence on St Benedict Cross Road around 1am on Sunday and stole multiple items, including a wash basin, pipe fittings, motor fittings, a UPS battery, motor, ladder, kitchen rack, and gas stove. Residents noticed the missing items in the morning and filed a police complaint.

In a separate incident, a migrant worker was arrested in connection with the theft of a jeep parked along the roadside near Poonithura, Vyttila. Jyotiraj Mandal, 25, a native of Gajapati, Odisha, was taken into custody by the Maradu police.