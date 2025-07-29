Private vehicles choking Infopark, more chartered services on anvil

KOCHI: A short clip of a traffic gridlock because of an influx of private vehicles at a roundabout in Infopark went viral in the social media recently. The sight of vehicles getting stranded from all sides highlights two key issues at the IT hub in Kakkanad — private vehicles choking roads and parking woes.

Amid a call to shift to mass transport, the techies will soon be able to avail enhanced transportation facilities. Private operators are gearing up to operate additional point-to-point air-conditioned buses from Infopark to various destinations and submit written requests with the concerned authorities.

“We’ve now deployed a 40-seater bus to Kodungallur from Infopark to cater to more techies,” Antony B J, managing director of KSBL, a private bus operator, told TNIE.

“Earlier, we operated the trip using a minibus with 20 seats. We’ve also submitted written requests to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), seeking a nod to deploy two or three more buses in the Tripunithura-Infopark section.”

The company currently operates a single bus on the in-demand route in the morning and evening peak hours. The service enjoys an average daily ridership of 150 passengers.

“Kochi Metro should either deploy its own feeder bus on the route or grant us licence to operate two more buses to fully cater to Infopark employees. The current congestion is the result of so many private vehicles being used,” the official said.