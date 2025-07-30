Kochi water metro to connect Kadamakkudy islands; launch expected ahead of Village Fest

KOCHI: For long, commuting has been an issue faced by visitors flocking to the scenic Kadamakkudy islands located on the outskirts of the city. But come this year’s Village Fest there, dubbed as Kadamakkudy Carnival, the Water Metro authorities promise to launch ferry services to the serene island that recently captured the imagination of none other than industrialist Anand Mahindra.
“The construction work of Kadamakkudy terminal is in the finishing stages. We aim to finish the remaining works, mainly that of floating jetties, in another three months and start the service. We’re slated to receive another vessel from the Cochin Shipyard next month, which will be deployed in the section,” Sajan P John, chief operating officer (COO), told TNIE.
The authorities are planning to operate services to Kadamakkudy-Paliyamthuruth from High Court or Mattancherry water terminals. “What we aim is to provide connectivity to Kadamakuddy island. Hence, similar passenger ferries will be deployed.
However, we expect more tourists than normal passengers since there are only small numbers of residents in the islands. In the Fort Kochi section too, a lot of tourists are availing the normal service. We’ll redefine the route either from High Court or Mattancherry terminal as per demand. Now the plan is to start the service from the High Court initially,” the official added.
However, KWML won’t be operating back-to-back services as in the case of Fort Kochi or Kakkanad sections.
“We’ll be operating as per the passenger demand. The service gap will be much larger and not in the usual 15 to 20 minutes frequency as in current operating sections,” he said. The authorities, though, are hopeful of a rising demand for leasing of the water metro vessels by tourist groups.
Though the boats are available for leasing out even now, at Rs 15,000 per hour, the demand is largely restricted to conducting events like birthday parties. “As tourism is a key factor, we expect more leasing out of the water metro ferries, once the service is launched,” the official said.
Kadamakuddy, a cluster of 14 islands nestled in the Vembanad Lake, is known for meandering canals, vibrant green paddy fields, traditional fishing villages, and coconut groves. Also known for its rich birdlife and spectacular sunsets over the backwaters, it has long been a cherished retreat for discerning travellers and locals seeking a quiet escape from urban clamour. Visitors currently face the challenge of navigating a narrow stretch of land, often a single-lane road, that serves as the primary access point to many of its islands.
“Tourists will greatly benefit from the launch of water metro services in the route later this year. They will have easy access to the beautiful islands. We expect the authorities to hold meetings with us over the services and the related infrastructural facilities in the coming days,” said May Vincent N G, president, Kadamakkudy grama panchayat.
Trips from High Court, Mattancherry
Authorities are planning to operate services from High Court or Mattancherry water terminals to provide connectivity to the island