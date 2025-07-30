Road delay sparks political row in Kizhakkambalam as Twenty-20 alleges sabotage

KOCHI: With local body elections drawing near, the poor state of the Kizhakkambalam-Ponjassery Road has stirred a political debate in Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

On Sunday, the Twenty-20 party organised a human chain, demanding the reconstruction of the road. The party alleged that the delay is a deliberate attempt to portray its office-bearers in a bad light.

The road – from Perumbavoor via Kizhakkambalam – is the main route towards Kochi and Tripunithura and has remained in disrepair for more than four years.

According to the officials of Vijay Constructions, the company entrusted with the work, several factors have contributed to the delay in completing the project launched in 2021.

“Initially, the Covid outbreak and the allied restrictions posed a hindrance. When we arrived with machinery and were supposed to begin work, the PWD officials told us to start later. We then had to request extensions for a number of reasons. When we sought an extension for the fifth time from the superintending engineer, there were some issues and the tender was terminated. We have approached the court as there is a 47% hike in the new contract,” Vijay, an official with the Aikkaranad-based construction firm, told TNIE.

The High Court had directed the superintending engineer to take a decision on the construction company’s claims, including its willingness to complete the work.