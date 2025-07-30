Road delay sparks political row in Kizhakkambalam as Twenty-20 alleges sabotage

KOCHI: With local body elections drawing near, the poor state of the Kizhakkambalam-Ponjassery Road has stirred a political debate in Kizhakkambalam panchayat.
On Sunday, the Twenty-20 party organised a human chain, demanding the reconstruction of the road. The party alleged that the delay is a deliberate attempt to portray its office-bearers in a bad light.
The road – from Perumbavoor via Kizhakkambalam – is the main route towards Kochi and Tripunithura and has remained in disrepair for more than four years.
According to the officials of Vijay Constructions, the company entrusted with the work, several factors have contributed to the delay in completing the project launched in 2021.
“Initially, the Covid outbreak and the allied restrictions posed a hindrance. When we arrived with machinery and were supposed to begin work, the PWD officials told us to start later. We then had to request extensions for a number of reasons. When we sought an extension for the fifth time from the superintending engineer, there were some issues and the tender was terminated. We have approached the court as there is a 47% hike in the new contract,” Vijay, an official with the Aikkaranad-based construction firm, told TNIE.
The High Court had directed the superintending engineer to take a decision on the construction company’s claims, including its willingness to complete the work.
Vijay said though the company offered to complete the work within a month at the existing rate, the authorities declined it. Some political intervention may have been a factor in delaying the work, he said.
Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin said the project is now awaiting cabinet approval.
“The construction company sought an extension of work four times. When they approached the public works department again for an extension, the department refused and cancelled the contract. The work has been awarded to a new company with a 47% hike. However, if the hike is more than 10%, we need cabinet approval to begin work,” the MLA said.
Meanwhile, Sabu Jacob, coordinator of the Kitex-backed Twenty-20, said there is a political motive behind the issue.
“The contractors were stopped by the MLA and their officials. Even the High Court directed the officials to consider the contractor’s demand. Now, they have awarded the work to another company at a higher price. That indicates corruption. The panchayat has completed the tarring of other roads. But when one road remains in a poor state, the public may think the ruling party is not concerned about it,” Sabu said.
At the same time, Sreenijin alleged that Vijay Constructions is a benami company of Twenty-20.
“They are blaming the MLA and the government. However, we believe Vijay Constructions is a benami of Twenty20. They were delaying the work intentionally. Projects worth Rs 220 crore were carried out in the constituency over the past four years. That party and its followers are attempting to create issues,” he said, adding that all work in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat were carried out by Vijay Constructions.
