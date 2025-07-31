Brahmapuram biomining: Corporation to extend contract till September 30

KOCHI: Kochi corporation has decided to extend its contract with Bhumi Green Energy, the Pune-based company entrusted with carrying out biomining at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard, till September 30. The council meeting held on Wednesday made the decision as the work was not completed within the stipulated time of March 2025.

UDF councillors said the contract should not be extended as the company failed to meet the deadline.

“We paid the company Rs 1,690 per tonne on the agreement that biomining would be completed in 16 months. Now, as they have sought an extension, we should at least reduce the cost per tonne,” said Antony Kureethara, leader of the Opposition. Opposition councillors also alleged lapses in carrying out the work.

Bhumi Green Energy, which specialises in solid waste management, had approached Kochi corporation for an extension, saying the work was delayed because of heavy rain.

Mayor M Anilkumar, responding to the allegations, said it was a challenging task to remove waste from the dumping yard, and yet, around 90% of the work has been completed.

“We have to pay the company around `45 crore for the work carried out in recent months. In such a scenario, how can we terminate the contract? Now, only 10% biomining is left. So, it is better to extend the contract till September 30,” the mayor said.

When the agreement was signed in October 2023 after a major fire at Brahmapuram, the cost of treating seven lakh tonnes of waste was estimated at Rs 118 crore. However, a survey carried out by NIT Calicut found that 8.4 tonnes of waste had accumulated at the site.

Meanwhile, Opposition councillors protested the decision to extend the contract.

“The officials aren’t properly auditing the work carried out. Looting is taking place. Not completing the work on time is a violation of the agreement. The mayor should seek a detailed report from the officials on the work carried out,” said Antony Painuthura, a UDF councillor.

The mayor, however, expressed confidence that there is no corruption involved. “I have directed the officials not to be involved in such malpractices. Kerala High Court was also satisfied with the work,” he said.

Brahmapuram biomining