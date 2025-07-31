Man collapses while working out at gym in Kochi's Mulanthuruthy, dies

KOCHI: A 41-year-old man died after collapsing while working out at a gym in Mulanthuruthy on Wednesday. The deceased is Raju Chalappuram, a resident of Perumpilly in Mulanthuruthy.

He was alone at the gym when the incident occurred, said an official with Chottanikkara police station.

The incident occurred around 5.45am at ANK Fitness ym, Palace Square in Chottanikkara. The gym staff said Raju was a regular member who usually arrived around 6am. But on Wednesday, he came a bit earlier at 5.05am, due to other engagements and opened the gym for a workout.

“The CCTV footage shows Raju appearing to feel discomfort, pressing his chest and walking unsteadily before sitting down. About a minute later, he collapsed to the floor. He lay unconscious for nearly 20 minutes before another person found him,” said the official.

The witness immediately attempted CPR and alerted others. Raju was rushed to a private hospital in Arakkunnam but could not be saved. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for unnatural death.