Kochi Metro boat grazes Ro-Ro vessel at Vypeen; none injured

The incident happened at 10.23am when the metro boat from High Court veered in the gushing waters while attempting to berth at Vypeen jetty.
A boat of Kochi water metro overtakes the giant Vasco da Gama cruise ship operated Nicko cruises that arrived in Kochi. Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: A Kochi Water Metro ferry brushed a Ro-Ro jhankar at Vypeen jetty on Saturday morning after its pilot lost control of the vessel due to strong undercurrents. However, no one was hurt.

The incident happened at 10.23am when the metro boat from High Court veered in the gushing waters while attempting to berth at Vypeen jetty. The boat went 20m rearward and brushed the jhankar berthed at the adjacent corporation jetty. The jhankar was ready to set off for Fort Kochi with passengers and vehicles on board.

The steel railing on the side of the jhankar was damaged. The metro boat also suffered slight damages. A Kochi Metro spokesperson however said that neither of the vessels suffered any damage.

“All the passengers alighted safely after the vessel was moved to the boat jetty. Ferry services were suspended for close to two hours as the undercurrents due to low tide were strong,” the official said.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has instituted an internal probe.

