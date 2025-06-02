Monsoon madness or not, it rains umbrellas in Kochi Metro

KOCHI: Movie prop, fashion statement, prized possession...: The humble, ubiquitous umbrella is known to fulfil various roles. And, it is this ‘commonness’ that renders it to being misplaced—more often than not.
With the monsoon arriving sooner than expected, it’s literally raining umbrellas in the Kochi Metro.
Umbrellas are now being recovered from trains or station premises “much too often”. On May 30 and 31 alone, 10 umbrellas were found deserted at stations — four at Vyttila and six at Kadavanthra.
And, as it turns out, this is the trend year-round.
“The most common forgotten item in metro trains is the umbrella, more so since the rains started. We’re now getting a minimum of three umbrellas daily. It’s also an item which owners rarely return for, leaving us with a good collection of umbrellas,” a senior metro official said.
A total of 766 umbrellas were lost and found last year, with only a mere 30 returned to customers.
But, it’s not umbrellas alone! Helmets, cash, and even precious stones and jewellery are among the personal belongings that metro commuters leave behind during journeys.
On its part, KMRL issues updates of lost items on its website. Commuters can recover them by producing proof of ownership.
All lost items, irrespective of who has found them, are promptly collected and handed over to the station controller. The station controller meticulously records details of each item in the lost & found database, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information.
This information is subsequently made accessible to the public through the official KMRL website.
Unclaimed articles cleared via auction
“Kochi Metro prioritises passenger satisfaction and strives to ensure a safe and enjoyable travel experience. As part of this commitment, a dedicated lost & found cell operates diligently to reunite passengers with their misplaced belongings. This cell plays a crucial role in assisting passengers who have lost personal items during their travel on the metro network,” the official said.
The cell makes every effort to reunite recovered items with their rightful owners.
However, if an item remains unclaimed within a stipulated time frame, it is transferred to the D-Cos (Disaster Control Operation Section) for further processing, adhering to all relevant guidelines and regulations.
This ensures that unclaimed items are handled responsibly and in accordance with established procedures.
“A lost article must be claimed within 90 days of the date it is found. After that it is transferred to the D-Cos at Muttom and disposed of through auction once every year following a gazette notification,” the official added.
Most forgotten
766 umbrellas were lost and found last year, with only a mere 30 returned to customers
This year, 10 umbrellas were found deserted at stations on May 30 and 31 alone