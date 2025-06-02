Monsoon madness or not, it rains umbrellas in Kochi Metro

KOCHI: Movie prop, fashion statement, prized possession...: The humble, ubiquitous umbrella is known to fulfil various roles. And, it is this ‘commonness’ that renders it to being misplaced—more often than not.

With the monsoon arriving sooner than expected, it’s literally raining umbrellas in the Kochi Metro.

Umbrellas are now being recovered from trains or station premises “much too often”. On May 30 and 31 alone, 10 umbrellas were found deserted at stations — four at Vyttila and six at Kadavanthra.

And, as it turns out, this is the trend year-round.

“The most common forgotten item in metro trains is the umbrella, more so since the rains started. We’re now getting a minimum of three umbrellas daily. It’s also an item which owners rarely return for, leaving us with a good collection of umbrellas,” a senior metro official said.

A total of 766 umbrellas were lost and found last year, with only a mere 30 returned to customers.

But, it’s not umbrellas alone! Helmets, cash, and even precious stones and jewellery are among the personal belongings that metro commuters leave behind during journeys.

On its part, KMRL issues updates of lost items on its website. Commuters can recover them by producing proof of ownership.

All lost items, irrespective of who has found them, are promptly collected and handed over to the station controller. The station controller meticulously records details of each item in the lost & found database, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information.

This information is subsequently made accessible to the public through the official KMRL website.