Monsoon worsens Thanthonni Thuruth residents’ flood woes

KOCHI: With the promised outer bund failing to become a reality, residents of Thanthonni Thuruth are left to fend for themselves for yet another monsoon.

The heavy rain that announced the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, has intensified the islanders’ battle with flood water. Of the 65 houses, all except three or four, are inundated every day whenever it pours. The outer bund proposal received the required clearances from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) in February. However, four months on, no action has been taken, allege the frustrated residents.

“People of the island, including the elderly, earn a living by working petty jobs in the city. Everyday, they have to clean their houses multiple times to remove the waste and silt that get dumped with the flood water. This has been happening for years. Our battle with the flood water continues as we are clueless about when the outer bund construction will begin,” said Prasanna K, a Thanthonni Thuruth resident who runs a shop in city.

Ambas, another resident, said they were are eagerly waiting for the construction of the outer bund which would end their suffering. “We don’t see any progress after the contractor was allotted the tender. A normal daily life seems more dream than real for us,” Ambas said.

When contacted, the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) officials said the work was lagging due to the contractor’s financial crisis.

“Construction of the slab moulds will begin this week in the contractor’s yard in Alappuzha. We wish to complete the project before December,” said Raghuram, GIDA secretary.