Body of missing African naval cadet recovered in Kochi

KOCHI: The body of Abdul Ibrahim, a 22-year-old African national naval cadet who went missing after being swept away by strong currents in the Kochi backwaters two days ago, was found on Tuesday morning.

According to Shibu, Sub-Inspector of Harbour Police Station, the mortal remains were recovered near the south jetty of the Naval Base.

The body was spotted close to the shore around 7 am and was later identified.

Inquest procedures were conducted at Naval Hospital Sanjeevani in the presence of Navy officials. Following this, the remains were shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital for post-mortem examination, said Shibu.