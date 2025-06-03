CBI takes over investigation into Siby custodial death after 10 years in Kerala

KOCHI: Nearly a decade after the alleged custodial death of a Dalit man in Kottayam, the CBI has officially taken over the probe, signalling a major revival of the controversial case that had once triggered widespread political and public outrage.

The CBI initiated its investigation recently, acting on a recommendation by the state government. The Union government granted approval only in early 2025, enabling the Central agency to register FIRs and begin collecting case materials.

The incident dates back to June 29, 2015, when Siby, 40, of Nellithanathumala, Kurichithanam, was taken into custody from the Marangattupally Primary Health Centre allegedly following a drunken altercation. He was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College, where he died while undergoing treatment.

According to the initial police version, Siby was involved in a drunken brawl with a youth named Amal. During the scuffle, Amal allegedly kicked Siby, causing him to fall. When Siby tried to get up, Amal reportedly struck him again with a brick, leading to serious injuries.