CBI takes over investigation into Siby custodial death after 10 years in Kerala

KOCHI: Nearly a decade after the alleged custodial death of a Dalit man in Kottayam, the CBI has officially taken over the probe, signalling a major revival of the controversial case that had once triggered widespread political and public outrage.
The CBI initiated its investigation recently, acting on a recommendation by the state government. The Union government granted approval only in early 2025, enabling the Central agency to register FIRs and begin collecting case materials.
The incident dates back to June 29, 2015, when Siby, 40, of Nellithanathumala, Kurichithanam, was taken into custody from the Marangattupally Primary Health Centre allegedly following a drunken altercation. He was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College, where he died while undergoing treatment.
According to the initial police version, Siby was involved in a drunken brawl with a youth named Amal. During the scuffle, Amal allegedly kicked Siby, causing him to fall. When Siby tried to get up, Amal reportedly struck him again with a brick, leading to serious injuries.
The incident sparked massive protests and a political storm, particularly from the then-opposition LDF, which accused the UDF of shielding police. The issue led to statewide hartals, street protests, and even disruptions inside the assembly.
Amid public pressure, the case was first transferred to the Crime Branch, and a judicial inquiry was also commissioned. The inquiry, led by retired district judge D Sreevallabhan, recommended an impartial and thorough probe.
“Though the state had referred the case to the CBI in 2019, it was only recently that we received official directions to take over the probe. The Crime Branch concluded that Siby died due to injuries inflicted by Amal, but we will now examine whether there was any police assault,” a CBI officer said.
The CBI has also taken over two other related cases involving Siby. “One is a suo motu case registered by the then sub-inspector for consumption of alcohol in a public place, and the second is based on a complaint by Amal accusing Siby of verbally abusing and physically assaulting him while under the influence of alcohol. We have sought all relevant case files from the Crime Branch,” the officer added.