76 new bus routes to boost Ernakulam’s connectivity

Currently, the district has 1,083 buses with regular permits and others with temporary permits. When the newly identified routes come into force, buses with permanent permits will be eligible to operate services there.

Earlier, the transport minister had said that once the routes are fixed no additional permits would be given to avoid unhealthy competition and to ensure that the routes are viable for the operators. Permits on these routes will be given to small buses that do not require a heavy vehicle licence.

The route rationalisation exercise was carried out by taking public opinion via the Janakeeya Sadas. Across the state, more than 1,000 routes were mapped initially and 503 were decided to be assigned to private bus operators. The newly identified routes will overlap with sections of existing nationalised routes where KSRTC buses conduct services.

At the same time, private bus owners remain sceptical about the viability of the proposed services.

“The government intends to bring in mini buses on routes where people mainly rely on autorickshaws and other modes of transportation. But we can only operate services that are profitable. We will seek permits for routes after looking into this aspect,” said K B Suneer, Ernakulam Private Bus Operators’ Association president.

Services will benefit areas lacking public or private transport but with high commuter demand

Regions like Nilampathinjamugal and Valanthakkad Kadav likely to gain city link access