76 new bus routes to boost Ernakulam’s connectivity

KOCHI: To improve public transport connectivity in Ernakulam, the motor vehicle department has identified 76 new private bus routes in the district. The department is awaiting final approval from the government to issue permits to operate bus services on these routes. These are among the 503 virgin bus routes identified across the state, as announced by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar earlier this year.
Services on the new routes will benefit residents from the outskirts of Kochi and remote parts of the district, in sections where no government or private buses operate but have high demand from the local residents. Areas like Nilampathinjamugal near Kakkanad and Valanthakkad Kadav near Tripunithura, that are in need of adequate connectivity to the city, are expected to be in consideration.
“The initiative is intended to help people in rural regions avail good transportation facilities,” an MVD official told TNIE. “Our part in identifying the routes is over. When the legalities are completed, buses can begin services on the new routes.”
Currently, the district has 1,083 buses with regular permits and others with temporary permits. When the newly identified routes come into force, buses with permanent permits will be eligible to operate services there.
Earlier, the transport minister had said that once the routes are fixed no additional permits would be given to avoid unhealthy competition and to ensure that the routes are viable for the operators. Permits on these routes will be given to small buses that do not require a heavy vehicle licence.
The route rationalisation exercise was carried out by taking public opinion via the Janakeeya Sadas. Across the state, more than 1,000 routes were mapped initially and 503 were decided to be assigned to private bus operators. The newly identified routes will overlap with sections of existing nationalised routes where KSRTC buses conduct services.
At the same time, private bus owners remain sceptical about the viability of the proposed services.
“The government intends to bring in mini buses on routes where people mainly rely on autorickshaws and other modes of transportation. But we can only operate services that are profitable. We will seek permits for routes after looking into this aspect,” said K B Suneer, Ernakulam Private Bus Operators’ Association president.
