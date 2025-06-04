Body of missing 18-year-old girl recovered from Aluva river

KOCHI: The body of an 18-year-old girl who went missing in the Aluva river on Saturday was recovered on Tuesday evening, bringing a tragic end to a four-day search.
The deceased, identified as Suma, a resident of Marampilly in Perumbavoor, had reportedly left home following a quarrel over excessive mobile phone use. She is believed to have jumped into the river shortly afterwards.
“Residents first spotted the body and alerted us. With their assistance, the remains were retrieved and later identified by her parents,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Rural police.
According to police, Suma’s family had recently arranged a marriage proposal, with the prospective groom’s family due to visit shortly. “It was around this time that she left home again. Whether her disappearance was connected to the marriage proposal or some other personal issue remains unclear,” the officer added.
Perumbavoor Station House Officer T M Soofi confirmed that Suma had previously been reported missing on a few occasions. “After each incident, the family assured us that she would receive proper counselling. She had also attended sessions at a counselling centre in Kolenchery,” he said.
Following the latest complaint lodged on Saturday, police immediately registered an FIR and launched a search operation in the Aluva river with the help of local residents and the fire and rescue department’s scuba diving team.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to locate her in time,” Soofi said.