Body of missing 18-year-old girl recovered from Aluva river

KOCHI: The body of an 18-year-old girl who went missing in the Aluva river on Saturday was recovered on Tuesday evening, bringing a tragic end to a four-day search.

The deceased, identified as Suma, a resident of Marampilly in Perumbavoor, had reportedly left home following a quarrel over excessive mobile phone use. She is believed to have jumped into the river shortly afterwards.

“Residents first spotted the body and alerted us. With their assistance, the remains were retrieved and later identified by her parents,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Rural police.