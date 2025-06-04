Question of commercialisation splits Girinagar Housing Colony in the middle

As time passed, many first-generation owners passed away, and their properties were left to families living elsewhere. Some of the remaining elderly residents began renting out their homes or parts of them for commercial use as a source of income.

But in 2015, as a section of residents moved court, leading to a halt on all forms of construction and commercial activity. Meanwhile, some residents had already received permits and converted their homes into commercial spaces. They paid commercial taxes as well.

“For many residents, renting out buildings for commercial purposes was their only income. Most are senior citizens residing alone, and having tenants was a great help,” says a resident who requested anonymity.

After years of contention, the High Court, on April 10, dismissed the 2015 writ petition.

“On aforementioned observations, I deem that the prayer sought in the writ petition cannot be granted, nor the contentions worth warranting the exercise of discretion under Article 226 of the constitution. Accordingly, the prayers sought in the writ petition cannot be entertained,” Justice P M Manoj stated.

Ahead of the verdict, the court observed that “with space being a scarce resource, people are compelled to make the most efficient use of the available land”.

“As a result, commercial establishments have inevitably emerged even within residential areas. Such commercial usage is no longer seen as an exception but rather as a practical necessity of modern urban living,” the judge noted.

“Many housing societies now make express provisions for such mixed usage, and this trend is not only accepted but often welcomed by the majority of the residents. Raising objections solely on the ground that non-residential use is impermissible in residential societies appears to ignore the practical realities of modern urban living.”