Gangsters attend farewell party inside district jail, kick up row in Kerala

KOCHI: A fresh controversy has erupted after several goons were found to have attended a farewell function and feast for retiring prison officials inside the District Jail in Kakkanad.
The controversy centres around the participation of a group of nine individuals, led by Karukappilly Siddique, a known gangster, who reportedly entered the prison premises to attend the farewell feast, on May 31, organised for O J Thomas, the welfare officer from Puthenvelikkara, and gatekeeper T M Pareed from Kothamangalam, both of whom retired from service.
As part of the gathering, the gangsters recorded social media reels, and the incident came to public attention after one of the members posted the footage on Instagram. Following the incident, the intelligence wing has begun collecting information regarding the incident, and the prisons department has initiated an internal inquiry, said a top police source. However, no formal police complaint has been filed so far.
The widely circulated reels show Siddique accompanied by Samad, brother of actor and singer Nadirshah, along with Riyas, Shafeeq, Yasir, Farooq, and Abhijith, all from Karukappilly, presenting a bouquet to Thomas. The video shows the group participating in the farewell meal, which took place in a hall inside the prison, reportedly attended by inmates and staff, including women officers.
After spending a short time inside, the gang departed in their cars. The reels posted by Riyas also showed cars entering through the prison’s main gate, people exiting through a side door, and group photos with the retiring officer.
The footage has raised serious questions about protocol and prison security, especially as it follows a previous controversy involving businessman Boby Chemmanur, who received high-profile visitors while in remand at the same jail in connection with a harassment case.