Gangsters attend farewell party inside district jail, kick up row in Kerala

KOCHI: A fresh controversy has erupted after several goons were found to have attended a farewell function and feast for retiring prison officials inside the District Jail in Kakkanad.

The controversy centres around the participation of a group of nine individuals, led by Karukappilly Siddique, a known gangster, who reportedly entered the prison premises to attend the farewell feast, on May 31, organised for O J Thomas, the welfare officer from Puthenvelikkara, and gatekeeper T M Pareed from Kothamangalam, both of whom retired from service.

As part of the gathering, the gangsters recorded social media reels, and the incident came to public attention after one of the members posted the footage on Instagram. Following the incident, the intelligence wing has begun collecting information regarding the incident, and the prisons department has initiated an internal inquiry, said a top police source. However, no formal police complaint has been filed so far.