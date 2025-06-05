Instagram reel lands newly enrolled Kerala advocate in trouble, BCK issues show-cause notice

KOCHI: A moment of pride turned into a moment of peril for a newly enrolled LLB student. After securing his enrolment in June, the student celebrated the milestone with a slickly edited video capturing the occasion.

However, one creative choice — including a visual of a High Court judge’s official vehicle and number plate — backfired. Later, this sparked a row, prompting the Bar Council of Kerala to issue him a showcause notice.

The BCK chairman stated that there is a growing trend of taking photos and videos on High Court premises after enrolment and uploading them on social media platforms. As a result, the BCK has issued a circular cautioning all newly enrolled advocates.

In the notice to the advocate from Thrissur, who uploaded the controversial reel, the BCK stated that a video is widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms showing the official vehicle of a judge of the Kerala High Court and then other visuals of the enrolment function.

“The video amounts to advertising and soliciting, which is demeaning to the dignity of the judiciary. The intention of the usage of visuals of the official vehicle of a judge is ill-motivated and mischievous against the judiciary,” stated the notice.

The Bar Council of Kerala is prima facie of the impression that the acts of the advocate amount to misconduct and would be liable to be proceeded under Section 35 of the Advocates Act. Hence, a showcause notice is issued against him to explain why action should not be initiated against him.