Kochi police register case against unauthorised digging of public roads

KOCHI: Following the directive of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, the Palarivattom police have registered a case against five persons for unlawful digging of public roads in Palarivattom area.

The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to the commission of a criminal act with intent to cause public damage, mischief, as well as provisions under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Five persons have been named accused in the case, in which Divya Roselin, the unauthorised contractor, is the prime accused.

Divya Roselin has been arraigned for digging up Thammanam-Pullepady Road. The contractor and directors of Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd, responsible for digging up the Thammanam-Pullepady Road Mahakavi Vyloppilly Road, and Nandanath Kochacko Road, have been named second accused.