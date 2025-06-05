Kochi police register case against unauthorised digging of public roads

KOCHI: Following the directive of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, the Palarivattom police have registered a case against five persons for unlawful digging of public roads in Palarivattom area.
The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to the commission of a criminal act with intent to cause public damage, mischief, as well as provisions under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Five persons have been named accused in the case, in which Divya Roselin, the unauthorised contractor, is the prime accused.
Divya Roselin has been arraigned for digging up Thammanam-Pullepady Road. The contractor and directors of Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd, responsible for digging up the Thammanam-Pullepady Road Mahakavi Vyloppilly Road, and Nandanath Kochacko Road, have been named second accused.
Accused 3 to 5 are unknown persons or entities who damaged Mahakavi Vyloppilly Road and PJ Antony Road. The case was registered following a petition filed by advocate Firdous Ammanath.
Earlier, the complainant had approached the Palarivattom police seeking action against digging up of roads, but they ignored the complaint. The complainant moved the court on May 26, 2025, seeking judicial intervention.
Following the court’s query, the police submitted a report confirming that the roads had indeed been excavated without proper authorisation. Subsequently, the court ordered the registration of a case and a thorough inquiry into the matter.