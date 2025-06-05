Syro-Malabar church tribunal orders priest’s eviction from St Mary’s Basilica

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church’s special tribunal for the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy, constituted to hear allegations of financial malpractices and defiance by Fr Varghese Manavalan, has decreed his eviction from the clergy room and presbytery of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. The order is to be enforced within 10 days of its receipt by the vicar of the major archbishop of the archeparchy, Joseph Pamplany. It also approved the use of force, by requesting the assistance of the police, to enforce the decree.
According to Joy George, trustee of St Mary’s Basilica, the special tribunal is unprecedented in the history of the Syro-Malabar Church. “Nor has such strong action been decreed against a priest,” he added.
According to the tribunal, Mar Pamplany must issue an instruction in writing to Fr Manavalan to move out of the presbytery by handing over the office and documents to the duly appointed administrator Fr Tharian Njaliath within 24 hours of the receipt of the order. The tribunal, which held its hearings at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, also directed the chancery of the archeparchy to submit an action taken report to it on or before June 22.
It issued the decree after hearing the ex-officio advocate of Fr Manavalan. It considered the danger to the salus animarum — the supreme law of the Church — before issuing the decree.
The special tribunal took into consideration the transfer order issued by then apostolic administrator Mar Bosco Puthur which had been ratified by Mar Pamplany in February this year. It found that Fr Manavalan has not right to continue his residence in the presbytery of the basilica. The tribunal also took note of corroborating testimonies and evidence that Fr Manavalan has been collecting money illegally and even forcefully from various persons on the grounds that he continues to be the parish priest.
‘A setback for Mar Pamplany’
The Joint Church Protection Committee has termed the tribunal’s decree a severe setback to Mar Pamplany. The committee alleged that the bishop has been protecting priests and their associates involved in anti-church activities.
“Despite having many opportunities to expel people who have violated the Church’s rules and diktats, Mar Pamplany continued to satisfy the rebels by providing protection to Fr Manavalan, who remained in the basilica illegally,” the committee alleged.
Police authorities told us that priests who had been protesting on the curia premises a few days ago could have been expelled if Mar Pamplany had requested them, said the committee.
“But no action was taken. The tribunal order against Fr Manavalan is just the beginning and believers are awaiting similar orders against other priests in the archeparchy in the coming days,” said Mathai Muthirenthi, chairman of the committee.