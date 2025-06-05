Syro-Malabar church tribunal orders priest’s eviction from St Mary’s Basilica

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church’s special tribunal for the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy, constituted to hear allegations of financial malpractices and defiance by Fr Varghese Manavalan, has decreed his eviction from the clergy room and presbytery of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. The order is to be enforced within 10 days of its receipt by the vicar of the major archbishop of the archeparchy, Joseph Pamplany. It also approved the use of force, by requesting the assistance of the police, to enforce the decree.

According to Joy George, trustee of St Mary’s Basilica, the special tribunal is unprecedented in the history of the Syro-Malabar Church. “Nor has such strong action been decreed against a priest,” he added.

According to the tribunal, Mar Pamplany must issue an instruction in writing to Fr Manavalan to move out of the presbytery by handing over the office and documents to the duly appointed administrator Fr Tharian Njaliath within 24 hours of the receipt of the order. The tribunal, which held its hearings at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, also directed the chancery of the archeparchy to submit an action taken report to it on or before June 22.

It issued the decree after hearing the ex-officio advocate of Fr Manavalan. It considered the danger to the salus animarum — the supreme law of the Church — before issuing the decree.