Case filed against husband, in-laws after woman alleges abuse

KOCHI: Ernakulam rural police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman who alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws due to her inability to conceive. The Munambam Police registered the case against Raj Lal, 34, his mother Kalavathy, 60, and his sister Shilpa, 30, all residents of Thottungal in Cherai, following a complaint filed by Athira, a resident of Edavanakkad.

As per the complaint, Athira and Raj were married in September 2017 and lived together at Raj’s residence in Cherai. From the beginning of the marriage until Athira returned to her family home in Kuzhuppilly in 2024, she was allegedly subjected to mental harassment, including repeated taunts and humiliation regarding her inability to bear children.