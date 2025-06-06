Case filed against husband, in-laws after woman alleges abuse

KOCHI: Ernakulam rural police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman who alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws due to her inability to conceive. The Munambam Police registered the case against Raj Lal, 34, his mother Kalavathy, 60, and his sister Shilpa, 30, all residents of Thottungal in Cherai, following a complaint filed by Athira, a resident of Edavanakkad.
As per the complaint, Athira and Raj were married in September 2017 and lived together at Raj’s residence in Cherai. From the beginning of the marriage until Athira returned to her family home in Kuzhuppilly in 2024, she was allegedly subjected to mental harassment, including repeated taunts and humiliation regarding her inability to bear children.
The complainant further alleged that the accused physically assaulted her, grabbed her by the neck, and struck her on the shoulder while demanding Rs 2 lakh from her family. Additionally, during the renovation of their house, the accused allegedly forced Athira to hand over 17 sovereigns of gold, which were never returned.
“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cruelty by husband or his relatives. An investigation is under way, and further details will emerge as the probe progresses,” said a woman police officer with Munambam police station.