Promises unfulfilled, flooded KSRTC bus station cries for crucial makeover

KOCHI: Another monsoon season is here and it’s the same old story at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station. Located in the heart of the burgeoning city, the dilapidated bus station has remained susceptible to waterlogging for over a decade.

While the demolition of the five-decade-old building that houses the station and the construction of a new terminal have hit a roadblock, the repeated promises of the KSRTC authorities to address the issue mostly remain on paper. The last of the assurances was delivered nearly two months back, when the authorities said the work to raise the floor-level of the building and the station premises and the setting up of new drains would be completed before the onset of monsoon. In fact, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod allotted Rs 50 lakh for the purpose from the legislative assembly constituency asset development fund.

The work has kicked off for sure, but is progressing at a tardy pace.

“The activities have been hampered by intermittent rain. The good thing is that the scope of the project has broadened with BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) contributing Rs 99 lakh. A tripartite agreement will soon be signed between BPCL, KSRTC and the PWD to implement the Rs 1.5-crore project,” the MLA told TNIE.

Swanky terminal a distant dream

The plan to set up a new swanky bus terminal -- modelled after the Vyttila Mobility Hub -- on 2.9 acres in Karikkamury has suffered a setback. The project was initially mooted to be implemented with the Rs 12-crore fund promised by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML). But the KSRTC backed out following a difference over the terms and conditions that included toll for the entry of KSRTC buses into the proposed terminal.

“Despite giving land, they wanted to levy a toll on our buses. That can’t be justified,” a senior KSRTC official said.

Earlier, the plan was to construct a bus terminal that can be accessed by both private and KSRTC buses.

The project was in the doldrums and the CSML term ended in March. While the agency’s term has been extended by another year, a fresh nod from the ministry of housing and urban affairs needs to be obtained to avail funding.