Syro-Malabar Church row: Protestors blocking suspended priests held

KOCHI: Tensions flared on Thursday morning outside the Archbishop’s House at Broadway, as the police arrested and removed protestors who attempted to block suspended priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese from attending a crucial meeting convened to address the ongoing Syro-Malabar unified Holy Mass dispute.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 am, was called by Archbishop Joseph Pamplany, Vicar of the Major Archbishop for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. However, by 9 am, a large crowd supporting unified mass had gathered outside the premises.

They started shouting slogans declaring that priests who had been suspended for opposing the unified Mass system should not be allowed entry.