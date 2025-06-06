Youth falls into backwaters at Fort Kochi, goes missing

KOCHI: A 27-year-old youth went missing while two others were rescued after they fell into the water near the Fort Kochi Jankar Jetty on Thursday evening.
The missing person has been identified as Sharafuddin, a resident of Fort Kochi. According to sources, Sharafuddin and two of his friends were sitting on stones laid along the backwaters when one of them accidentally slipped and fell into the water around 5.30 pm. In an attempt to save him, the others jumped into the water.
Local residents at the spot managed to rescue two persons named Wahab and Ajesh who are also from Fort Kochi. However, Sharafuddin could not be located.
Following the incident, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services’ Scuba team and local divers launched a search operation. The effort, which began around 6 pm, continued until 8.30 pm but had to be called off due to poor visibility.
Officials from the Mattancherry Fire Station said that the search operation would resume on Friday morning.