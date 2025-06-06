Youth falls into backwaters at Fort Kochi, goes missing

KOCHI: A 27-year-old youth went missing while two others were rescued after they fell into the water near the Fort Kochi Jankar Jetty on Thursday evening.

The missing person has been identified as Sharafuddin, a resident of Fort Kochi. According to sources, Sharafuddin and two of his friends were sitting on stones laid along the backwaters when one of them accidentally slipped and fell into the water around 5.30 pm. In an attempt to save him, the others jumped into the water.