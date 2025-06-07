Vyttila Mobility Hub Society office is now virtually a one-man show

KOCHI: Entering the spacious office of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS), one is greeted by vacant seats and cabins—with files stacked up on tables the only indication of any activity. There is only a single official on the entire floor, which is enveloped by an eerie silence.

The condition of the office, which was once a bevy of activity, now mirrors the Mobility Hub, the integrated transit terminal located in the heart of the city, which has degenerated into a mesh of craters and fissures of late. All key posts are lying vacant as activities at VMHS have come to a virtual standstill, so much so that the society, entrusted with management of the sprawling 25-acre premises, hasn’t been able to participate in any tendering process.

This explains why the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has finally taken up the project to repair the carriageway and beautify the hub, on behalf of VMHS. In fact, the latter hasn’t carried out any major work ever since assistant engineer (technical) Divya Mohan was handed a promotional transfer over one-and-a-half years ago.

“To participate or float a tender you need documents to be vetted by at least three officials, including a technical expert. This has prevented VMHS from floating tenders over this period. This has severely hampered the developmental activities of the hub. Fund shortage is another major constraint. The Rs 590-crore second phase development was actually set for completion by 2021, but work is yet to start due to shortage of funds,” sources said.