Accident lands absconding accused in threatening case in police net

KOCHI: An accident led to the arrest of a man accused of threatening a hotel staffer who asked him to pay for the meal he had on May 24. The arrested is Sanal, 28, of Gandhi Nagar in Kadavanthra.

According to Kadavanthra police, a case was registered against Sanal and his brother Devan after the duo threatened the staff at a hotel for asking to pay the bill after having meal from the eatery on May 24. Sanal, the second accused in the case, had been absconding for the past 10 days.

“On May 24, the brothers had dinner at Thanima Hotel in Kadavanthra. However, when the staff asked the duo to pay the bill, the brothers threatened them using a machete and left without paying. We registered a case against them the same day and arrested Devan, the first accused, on May 25. However, Sanal went absconding,” said an official with the Kadavanthra police station.