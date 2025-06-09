Ezhattumukham and Munambam in line for major tourism upgrade

KOCHI: The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has launched efforts to reinvigorate two tourist spots and revive a tourist facility in Ernakulam district. The council has floated tenders for the three projects — Prakriti Gramam at Ezhattumukham, Beach Park at Munambam and the Take-a-Break refreshment centre at Ernakulam boat jetty.

The boat jetty refreshment centre, inaugurated in September 2017, was one of the 20 such facilities the tourism department had opened across the state. Each centre is equipped with a snack bar, ATM counter, unisex resting areas, toilets, and a parking lot. However, over a period of time, the boat jetty facility stopped functioning.

Taking cognisance of the growing demand for its reopening in its intended version, the DTPC has invited tenders from interested parties to upgrade, renovate, and run the facility.

“It is being tendered as it is in a bad condition,” DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph tells TNIE.

“Located in the heart of the city, it has immense possibilities when it comes to catering to the needs of tourists visiting Kochi. The facility will be renovated and made operational soon.” Over the past few years, Prakriti Gramam has emerged as an important tourist attraction in the district. According to Johny Maippan, the Ezhattumukham ward member in Karukutty panchayat, the destination blessed with natural beauty was first created in 2015 on an acre of land belonging to the irrigation department.