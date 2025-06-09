FEFKA: Vipin violated rules after settling spat with Unni

KOCHI: Officials of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) met on Saturday to resolve the dispute between actor Unni Mukundan and his former manager Vipin Kumar.

“Both parties reached an understanding, and the issue was resolved following a discussion. However, violating the decision, Vipin gave misleading information about the discussion to visual media by phone on Sunday. It is a violation of rules.

Thus, FEFKA has decided not to cooperate with Vipin as an organisation and to take disciplinary action,” said B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of FEFKA, adding that Vipin’s claim that Unni apologised during the discussion is not true.