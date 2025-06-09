Train passengers protest steep rise in parking fees at railway stations

KOCHI: Railway passengers have come out against the sharp increase in parking fees at railway stations across the state. The revised parking fees came into force on June 1. As per the revised fee chart, the parking fee for two-wheelers has been raised from Rs 200 per month to Rs 600 per month.

According to Liyons J, general secretary, Friends on Rails, this is not a temporary change, but a daylight robbery. “The railways has only increased the parking fees. But there has been no increase in facilities. Most stations do not even have a proper structure with a roof to park two-wheelers. Contract employees do not ensure any security for the vehicle. Vehicles are parked at owners’ risk in many places. There are places where they are parked in mud without even CCTV facilities. Damage to vehicles and theft of petrol are daily incidents,” he added.

For cycles, the monthly charge is now Rs 200. For three and four-wheelers, for up to two hours the charge has been increased to Rs 30 and for more than three days the charge now is Rs 600. If the parking goes beyond 96 hours, then the charge per day is an additional Rs 200.

Earlier, the parking rates were - Rs 5 for two-wheelers, Rs 25 for three-wheelers and cars and Rs 120 for bus and mini-bus up to 2 hours. From 2 to 8 hours, the change in rates are Rs 15, 40 and 250 respectively. For 8 to 24 hours, it is Rs 20, Rs 60 and Rs 360. For 24 to 48 hours, it is Rs 50, Rs 150 and 800. For 48 to 72 hours, it is Rs 100, Rs 250 and Rs 1,200. For monthly pass, the rate is Rs 360 for two-wheelers. No monthly pass is issued for four-wheelers.