Kochi witnesses surge in dengue, leptospirosis cases

KOCHI: With Ernakulam witnessing a rise in number of dengue and leptospirosis cases, the district health department has initiated strict inspections. The district has reported 25 dengue and four leptospirosis cases in the first six days of June.

The Public Health Committee has decided to strictly enforce the law to strengthen epidemic control as the rains continue.

“Since it is the rainy season, there is a possibility of an increase in diseases such as Hepatitis A, dengue fever, and rabies. Preventive activities should be intensified. Awareness should also be created among the public to ensure environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene,” Manoj Muthedan, Ernakulam district panchayat president, said in the review meeting.

“With Covid cases rising across the state, people should be vigilant and follow practices such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently with soap, and avoiding contact with people if they show symptoms of fever to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Dr Asha Devi, the Ernakulam district medical officer.