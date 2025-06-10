The quiet, enduring legacy of Ochanthuruth

A short ride over the Goshree bridges lands you in Ochanthuruth. It’s the kind of place you drive through without a second glance. But pause, ask a question or two, and suddenly the island starts speaking in folklore, faith, and a dozen conflicting origin stories.

“Maybe it means something holy,” suggests Maria Joseph, 42, who sells tea near the boat jetty. “There’s that old miracle church here… I feel like the name has something to do with that.”

Indeed, at the village’s core stands the Kurisingal Church, officially named Cruz Milagres.

In 1573, as a Portuguese ship floundered off the coast during a violent storm, its sailors hurled a wooden cross into the sea, praying for mercy. The sea, the story goes, stilled. The cross washed ashore here. Locals, wary but curious, tapped it with a scythe, only to witness blood spurt from the wood. Where it fell, a church eventually rose. The Kurisingal Church.