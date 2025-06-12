Case registered over display of Pak flag at prayer event in Kochi

KOCHI: The police have registered a case after the Pakistani national flag was displayed during a prayer meeting conducted by a Protestant group at Udayamperoor. The incident took place at the Jesus Generation Auditorium, where a 40-day-long prayer session has been under way since June 1.

The police said the flag was displayed as part of a “World peace prayer” segment during which flags of multiple countries were showcased on Tuesday.

Among them was the Pakistani flag, which drew controversy. Following the incident, BJP Ernakulam district secretary Srikuttan Thundathil filed a complaint with the Udayamperoor police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the event organisers and the auditorium owner under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups.

The police on Wednesday summoned and questioned the event organisers at the Udayamperoor police station as part of the investigation.