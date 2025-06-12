Hepatitis A: Kerala health dept urges caution

KOCHI: Avoly grama panchayat and Ernakulam district medical office have intensified chlorination and other preventive measures as the panchayat, near Muvattupuzha, reported a major hepatitis A outbreak earlier this month. As many as 51 cases have been reported in the district since May 30, with Avoly reporting 18.

“Following the rising number of Hepatitis A cases in the area, we have chlorinated wells and water bodies. The source of the spread is suspected to be the food served at a function held in Nadukkara. We have closed down the catering unit as well. Inspections have been carried out to prevent further spread,” Panchayat President Shelmy Jose said.

People from the adjacent panchayats of Manjalloor and Arakuzha too have reported Hepatitis A cases, Shelmy added.

While stating that the situation is under control, District Medical Officer Asha Devi said the public have been advised to take precautions to prevent further spread.