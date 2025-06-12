Meet the drone dude of Kerala who's on a 'war footing'

When Francis Rohan John built his first drone in college, it barely got off the ground.

“I had spent weeks researching components, ordered them from China after saving up enough pocket money, and then, with the help of friends, built a drone. Sadly, it didn’t take off. Instead, it kept crashing. A lot,” he recalls.

The repeated failures, however, did not dampen the 27-year-old’s spirit. If anything, they only strengthened his resolve. Since childhood, Francis has always been curious about how things worked, and, in this particular case, why they didn’t.

“My parents used to quip that when I was a child, I was always around circuit boards. This is, of course, a slight exaggeration on their part, but the fact remains: I was fascinated by the world of electronics — how the assembly of seemingly ordinary, immaterial pieces can create wonders,” says the youngster from Kochi.