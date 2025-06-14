Rs 1.25 crore allotted to combat sea erosion in Chellanam

KOCHI: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore from the Kerala State Disaster Management Fund to implement temporary coastal protection measures in Chellanam panchayat.

The measures were in response to worsening sea erosion in the area. Geo bags filled with sand will be placed in Kannamali, Cheriya Kadavu, and Kattiparambu areas to curb sea intrusion. This was conveyed by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Geo bags will be installed at seven locations between Kannamali and Manassery to provide temporary protection, he added. The district collector has instructed authorities to start the work on June 14.

The work will start at four places where the sea erosion is fiercest, before June 17. The measure has been initiated following the High Court’s tough stance on the public interest litigation filed by T A Dalphin and others seeking protection of the coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi.

The petitioners had urged the court to direct the authorities to inform the court of the steps and time frame proposed to be taken for coastal protection before June 17.

Work to start today