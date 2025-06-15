‘Social resistance needed to combat fascism’ : CPM general secretary M A Baby

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on the RSS and the BJP-led government at the Centre, CPM general secretary M A Baby on Saturday, said that a parallel social resistance alongside direct political struggles is needed to combat fascism. The fight must be carried forward not only through political alliances, but also through activities like arts, literature, drama, and even songs of artists like Rapper Vedan, he said, stressing that cultural expressions are vital to confronting fascist forces and regimes.

Baby was speaking after releasing the Malayalam translation of the book ‘Being Muslim in Hindu India - A Critical View’ by Ziya Us Salam.

“The RSS is spreading false propaganda of cultural nationalism to infiltrate and influence public minds. Even their leader, Madhav Golwalkar, once admitted this in an interview. Those who oppose the RSS and fascism, and those who uphold secular ideals, must come together to engage in efforts of detoxification, particularly through struggles rooted in socio-cultural activities,” said Baby. He also emphasised the need to prevent India from heading toward danger, echoing the concern once expressed by writer Khushwant Singh, who had warned that “India is in danger.”

“There is a growing alienation of a particular religion, which carries significance both within India and internationally.” He added that Ziya Us Salam’s book will help readers understand the realities unfolding around them in a better way. The event was attended by GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, Professor M K Sanoo and others.