Filmmaker Nadirshah blames Kochi hospital for pet cat’s death

KOCHI: Filmmaker and music composer Nadirshah on Sunday accused a pet hospital of negligence, which he claimed resulted in the death of his beloved Persian cat. Nadirshah said that he and his daughter took Nobel to Ernakulam Pet Hospital near Renai Medicity, Palarivattom, for a grooming session, but tragically died due to the alleged negligence of the hospital staff.

“The wicked people, including some untrained staff at this hospital, killed our healthy cat which was brought in for grooming. I request everyone not to take their beloved pets to this hospital,” Nadirshah wrote in a social media post. He also shared photographs of the cat and the hospital, saying that he has filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.

The incident took place on Saturday. Before administering sedation, a harness was secured around the cat’s neck as a restraint, but the pet soon died under curious circumstances, a source with Nadirshah said.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities have dismissed the allegations, saying that the cat suffered a cardiac arrest during sedation, administered as part of the grooming process. “The cat, aged four-and-a-half-years, used to be groomed at a pet shop in Palarivattom. Even for these session, we had administered the cat sedation multiple times with the consent of both the owner and the pet shop. This time, however, the owner brought the cat directly to our hospital,” said Ernakulam Pet Hospital director and owner Aneesh Antony.

“The owner mentioned that the cat was a bit aggressive during grooming. Initially, we proceeded with nail trimming and minor grooming without sedation after obtaining consent. During the process, the cat defecated, making it necessary to proceed with bathing and full grooming. Here, we contacted the pet shop where the cat was previously treated and proceeded with a mild dose of anaesthesia. Unfortunately, the cat developed cardiac complications,” he said. adding that “Sedation carries certain risks for animals, just as it does in humans. The complaints may have arisen from the grief and emotional distress over the loss of a beloved pet. I would have reacted the same way.”

Police complaint filed

KOCHI: A police complaint was filed on Sunday in connection with the death of a pet cat owned by filmmaker Nadirshah. “A complaint was filed by the filmmaker’s manager. An investigation has been initiated, but no case has been registered,” said Roopesh K R, Palarivattom SHO. The postmortem of the cat is scheduled for Tuesday, and further action will be taken based on the findings, the SHO said.