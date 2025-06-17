Are you Death Positive?

That begs the question: what is death literacy? It is the knowledge and skills needed to make informed decisions about end-of-life care and death. According to mental health and palliative care specialists, that means talking about death, the process of dying and loss.

“And this aspect should also be discussed alongside palliative care according to the situation,” Dr Rajagopal adds.

Often, in our state, bystanders — especially family members — forget that end-of-life care should be comfortable for the patient. “Dignity in death, just like dignity in life,” says psychiatrist Dr Mohan Kumar.

“We all consider death as an end. And of course, no one likes an end. Instead, if we start taking death as a process, the way we approach it will also change.”

He stresses that a person deserves dignity in death, and this includes the awareness that prolonging life with artificial means — against medical advice — can be painful for the patient, who is alone in the ICU, with tubes down one’s body.

This can take dignity away. “Because we are just slowing the process of death by painful means,” says Dr Mohan. He is especially talking about family members and caregivers who keep their dear ones alive using ventilator support for months and years — again, against medical advice.

He recalls a case where a family kept a young man alive using a ventilator for years. “Are we looking at the son as an individual in this situation? Are we putting him through intense pain for our own sake?” he asks.

Death in an ICU, says Dr Rajagopal, is mostly “cold and lonely”. So much so that many patients, whether elderly or terminally ill, often worry about such an end. “Not many like being kept alive through such painful methods just for a brief time. Many therefore write up a ‘living will’,” he notes.

“A living will, or an advanced medical directive, is a legal and valid method that empowers the patient if they become unable to make decisions about treatments later. It protects the autonomy of the patient.”