Eloor pollution: Residents protest, firms trade barbs

KOCHI: Eloor and its surrounding areas have long been struggling with air pollution, water contamination, and foul odour. The stage of vehement agitations in the past, the industrial area is now witnessing another round of protests, as the residents of Edayar and the employees of two companies face off over persistent pollution.

The protesters alleged that Alliance Marine Products, a waste management unit that treats chicken and animal waste to produce animal feed ingredients, is causing pollution by processing more waste than its capacity.

The waste processing unit and the Indo German Carbons, a firm that manufactures activated carbon from coconut shells, are functioning in ward 18 of Kadungalloor panchayat.

“The waste processing unit is processing a larger amount of raw materials compared to its limit, violating the guidelines of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB),” said Rasal Hameed, administration head, Indo German Carbons.

“A foul smell is emitted every day. The biofilters are not functioning properly either, troubling people here.”

Responding to the accusations, Abdul Latheef, the managing director of Alliance Marine Products, alleged a conspiracy behind the protests.

“Alliance is a waste management unit. We are processing tonnes of waste scientifically. Sometimes, a foul smell is emitted. We have been following the PCB guidelines to ensure that the functioning of the unit is not affecting the lives of residents,” Latheef said.

He alleged that Indo German Carbons has been emitting carbon particles. At the same time, the employees of Indo German Carbon and the members of Janakeeya Samara Samithi have filed complaints with the PCB.

“Though we filed complaints multiple times, the PCB is not taking action. We are not demanding the closure of the unit. When we have the technology and the facilities to process the raw materials without affecting families here, we cannot allow a company to cause pollution,” said Neethu M R, Division 8 councillor of Eloor municipality, who lives in Edayar.

In May 2024, the PCB had served a closure notice on Alliance Marine Products for the unauthorised discharge of waste water through a pipe into the Periyar.