Kochi

‘GST eliminating complexities in Indian taxation system’

Attorney General R Venkataramani compared global tax systems, noting each country’s approach reflects its unique economic, cultural, social, and political context.
R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, engaged in a conversation with S K Rahman, chief commissioner, Central Tax, Central Excise & Customs, Thiruvananthapuram during the ‘GST Conclave 2025’ held in Kochi.
R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, engaged in a conversation with S K Rahman, chief commissioner, Central Tax, Central Excise & Customs, Thiruvananthapuram during the ‘GST Conclave 2025’ held in Kochi.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: Despite criticism, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a major tax reform since Independence, has helped in eliminating the complexities in the Indian taxation system, said Attorney General of India R Venkataramani on Monday. He was delivering the keynote address after inaugurating the ‘GST Conclave 2025’, as part of the upcoming 8th GST Day celebration on July 1.

Highlighting the evolving role of GST law, Venkataramani made a comparative analysis of taxation frameworks globally, noting how different countries approach tax policy based on their unique, economic, cultural, social, philosophical, political landscapes.

He also highlighted how India overcame these challenges and after more than six years of discussion came with a revolutionary idea of GST eliminating the possibilities of complexities in the taxation system in the country.

“With a futuristic vision and commitment towards the new imagination ‘one nation, one tax, one market of India’, the country can go beyond the criticisms and hostile comments to reach a pivotal position in the taxation systems across the globe,” said Venkitaramani.

GST
Indian taxation system
R Venkataramani

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com