‘GST eliminating complexities in Indian taxation system’

KOCHI: Despite criticism, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a major tax reform since Independence, has helped in eliminating the complexities in the Indian taxation system, said Attorney General of India R Venkataramani on Monday. He was delivering the keynote address after inaugurating the ‘GST Conclave 2025’, as part of the upcoming 8th GST Day celebration on July 1.

Highlighting the evolving role of GST law, Venkataramani made a comparative analysis of taxation frameworks globally, noting how different countries approach tax policy based on their unique, economic, cultural, social, philosophical, political landscapes.

He also highlighted how India overcame these challenges and after more than six years of discussion came with a revolutionary idea of GST eliminating the possibilities of complexities in the taxation system in the country.

“With a futuristic vision and commitment towards the new imagination ‘one nation, one tax, one market of India’, the country can go beyond the criticisms and hostile comments to reach a pivotal position in the taxation systems across the globe,” said Venkitaramani.