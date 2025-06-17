Kochi's scenic Thanneerchal Park to buzz back to life soon

The persistent calls from residents for the renovation of the once-vibrant Thanneerchal Park, which has been in a dilapidated state, have finally bore fruit.

A much-awaited revival project will see GCDA contributing an additional Rs 1 crore to augment the Rs 75 lakh set aside by the Tripunithura municipality under the Central AMRUT scheme to take the park at Irumpanam to its former glory.

Earlier, TNIE had highlighted the condition of the park, which was a popular hangout for families and especially children, who could explore a range of entertainment options, from air-balloon bounces and toy train rides to trampolining and pedal boating.

Located on 2.5 acres by the scenic lake along Refinery Road, the park, set up by the municipality at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore a decade ago, had fallen into a mess of disrepair. Once a hub of joy and recreation, much of its equipment here now lies broken or rusting.

A municipality official confirms that GCDA has offered Rs 1 crore to carry out the renovation project using its team of experienced personnel. “This substantial funding promises a complete transformation of the park,” the official adds.

“The renovation plans are extensive and designed to cater to diverse community needs. All existing play equipment will be replaced with new installations, a dedicated grass walkway will be established, and a new fountain will add to the aesthetic appeal.”