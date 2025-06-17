Kochi's scenic Thanneerchal Park to buzz back to life soon

The persistent calls from residents for the renovation of the once-vibrant Thanneerchal Park, which has been in a dilapidated state, have finally bore fruit.
A much-awaited revival project will see GCDA contributing an additional Rs 1 crore to augment the Rs 75 lakh set aside by the Tripunithura municipality under the Central AMRUT scheme to take the park at Irumpanam to its former glory.
Earlier, TNIE had highlighted the condition of the park, which was a popular hangout for families and especially children, who could explore a range of entertainment options, from air-balloon bounces and toy train rides to trampolining and pedal boating.
Located on 2.5 acres by the scenic lake along Refinery Road, the park, set up by the municipality at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore a decade ago, had fallen into a mess of disrepair. Once a hub of joy and recreation, much of its equipment here now lies broken or rusting.
A municipality official confirms that GCDA has offered Rs 1 crore to carry out the renovation project using its team of experienced personnel. “This substantial funding promises a complete transformation of the park,” the official adds.
“The renovation plans are extensive and designed to cater to diverse community needs. All existing play equipment will be replaced with new installations, a dedicated grass walkway will be established, and a new fountain will add to the aesthetic appeal.”
Notably, the project also includes the renovation of existing buildings and the construction of a dedicated hall for public celebrations, such as birthday parties, alongside an open stage.
“We will make the park into a modern amenity that truly serves the residents and visitors,” municipality chairperson Rema Santosh tells TNIE.
“The hall will be allocated for conducting meetings and get-together functions for a rental basis. A complete overhaul of the toilet complex will be carried out. Special lighting will be set up to make the park attractive at night and to ensure proper lighting in every nook and cranny.”
According to another official, the boating facility, however, will be implemented at a later stage and is not included under the scope of the existing project. The municipality hopes to find sponsors and revamp the boating facilities and clear the waterbody of silt and overgrowth.
“We will carry out the revival work in a timely manner. We have already taken steps to float tenders to carry out the activities using the fund under the AMRUT scheme,” Rema adds.
Tripunithura residents view this as a victory for the community’s perseverance.
“The municipality, despite setting aside the initial fund on paper, neglected the development of the park. Subsequently, it was closed down,” says Jayendran V C, a resident who had spearheaded a dharna in front of the Passport Office recently.
“Now we hope the renovation work will be carried out promptly and the authorities throw open the park before Onam. Children deserve safe and engaging open spaces. We hope the authorities prioritise this project,” he says.