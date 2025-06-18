Cochin International Airport Ltd launches next-generation firefighting equipment

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Tuesday launched the next-gen firefighting equipment acquired by its airport rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) department, taking a significant step toward strengthening its emergency response infrastructure.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the launch of the articulated boom lift and multipurpose firefighting robot at the CIAL Central Block. CIAL MD S Suhas, director Varghese Jacob, executive directors Jayarajan V and Saji K George, airport director Manu G, among others, attended.
Features
Articulated boom lift: A hydraulically-operated, multi-jointed aerial platform designed for high-elevation rescue and access operations. It can cover a maximum height of 28 m.
Multipurpose firefighting robot: A remote-controlled unit designed to operate in extreme fire conditions while ensuring safety. Equipped with a camera & 360-degree operational capability