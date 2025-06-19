Kerala man who allegedly ran car over cop's feet surrenders before court, second accused at large

KOCHI: One of the two men who were reportedly in a car that ran over a sub-inspector’s leg in Vazhiyanchira, near Kalloorkad, surrendered before the Muvattupuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The prime accused, Sherif Shamsudheen, a native of Vazhathope in Idukki, surrendered as a police team raided his hideouts.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Sub Inspector Muhammed E M of Kalloorkad police station sustained serious injuries after being run over by the vehicle during a stop-and-check operation.

Sherif, along with another person identified as Asif, was in the car and deliberately ran over the officer while trying to evade inspection.

Sherif arrived in court accompanied by his advocate and completed the surrender procedure. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Investigating officers are preparing to seek his custody for detailed interrogation to unearth the motive behind the assault and to track down Asif, the second accused who is currently absconding.

The vehicle involved in the crime has also been recovered and thoroughly searched by forensic and crime scene teams. However, no suspicious materials or contraband were found, officers said.