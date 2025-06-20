Death of Nadirshah’s cat: Cops yet to initiate proceedings

KOCHI: Even though Malayalam filmmaker and lyricist Nadirshah’s beloved Persian cat has been laid to rest, the Palarivattom police are yet to initiate any legal proceedings, including registering a case, as the preliminary post-mortem report has not been handed over.

“No case has been registered so far. We expect to receive the report by Thursday or the day after, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings,” said a source with Kochi city police.

Adding further, the officer stated, the post-mortem procedures were initially scheduled for Monday morning, but it had to be postponed because the cat’s body, which was kept in a freezer at a private hospital mortuary, had frozen solid.

The temperature settings of the freezer were later adjusted, allowing the examination to proceed. “Following a post-mortem examination conducted on Monday afternoon at the Ernakulam district veterinary hospital, the cat’s remains were buried at Nadirshah’s under-construction residence in Vazhakala,” he added.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the cat was taken to the Ernakulam Pet Hospital near Renai Medicity, Palarivattom, for a bath and grooming session. Nadirshah later alleged that negligence by the hospital staff led to the animal’s death and filed a formal complaint. However, hospital authorities denied the accusation, claiming the cat died of cardiac arrest during sedation.